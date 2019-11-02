3 whooping cough cases confirmed at Tualatin HS
TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — District officials say three Tualatin High School students were recently diagnosed with whooping cough.
Those cases add to one at Northeast Portland's Grant High School, where a student was diagnosed with the illness earlier this week.
Washington County has seen 36 confirmed or suspected cases of the illness so far this year, county health department spokeswoman Wendy Gordon told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, causes severe, violent coughing and spreads easily in groups.
Other signs include cold-like symptoms like a runny nose but usually no fever.
There is a vaccine for pertussis, but the health department said it wears off over time.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN
News FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Getty Images
News Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Wikimedia Commons
News CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Ferre' Dollar/CNN
News Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
News Tilla via Wikimedia Commons
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Keystone/Getty Images
News IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons
News David McNew/Getty Images