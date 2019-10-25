3 teens arrested in Portland man's fatal shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man who was found shot outside a North Portland home last week.
KATU-TV reports Ricky Malone Sr. was found at about 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 14 with a gunshot wound outside of a home after a neighbor had called police for a welfare check.
Malone later died of the injury.
On Thursday, police arrested two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old in connection with his death.
All three were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of murder.
