28th annual Inventerprise Science Contest underway

A wide variety of inventive ideas by Central Oregon students were on display and reviewed by judges in the annual Bend Rsearch Inventerprise science contest (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Lonza (Bend Research) announced Friday the 28th annual Inventerprise Science Contest Challenge. Central Oregon students have an opportunity to address the global threat created by plastic in this year's contest.

This contest is sponsored by Bend Research, now a part of Lonza Pharma & Biotech, with support from Bend-La Pine Schools, Central Oregon Community College and the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

This year’s competition problem statement is as follows:

“Plastic, Plastic Everywhere. One of our greatest inventions is now a global threat. What will you create to address this problem? ”

The Inventerprise contest is open to all Central Oregon students in grades K-12, including home-schooled students. Students may enter as individuals or in groups of up to three people. Students may choose the medium that best conveys their ideas. Examples of acceptable formats include models, essays, videos and posters. Entries will be judged on originality, usefulness and development of concept. Last year nearly 1,500 students entered individually and in groups, and close to 160 students won awards.

Contest entries will be accepted from 3pm to 8pm on 11 and 12 November at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center Exhibit Hall (3075 N Business 97) in Bend. Pre-registration is recommended prior to submission on the Inventerprise website at http://or-inventerprise.zfairs.com. Submitted entries can be picked up from the Riverhouse Thursday, 14 November after 3pm and Friday, 15 November until 6pm. Winners will be announced on or before 1 December.

Prizes will be awarded at all grade levels, and the exact number of recipients will be determined by the judges. Students submitting the top high-school entries will receive a portion of the $2,000 cash prize. The student or students submitting the top middle-school entries will choose from among a GoPro® camera, Apple Watch, mountain bike, tablet computer, or stand up paddleboard. Student winners in grades K-8 will receive specially designed T-shirts and will be invited to a special Science Night presentation at Lonza’s Tumalo facility located at 64550 Research Rd.

Teachers in grades K-5 whose classes have greater than 50 percent participation will be eligible for the Tina McGeary Teacher Incentive Program. This program will distribute at least $2,000 in gift certificates among area teachers for classroom supplies or books. The program is named in memory of Tina McGeary, an Inventerprise contest founder and unflagging advocate of the work that teachers do for the community.

Additional information, can be found on the Inventerprise website at http://or-inventerprise.zfairs.com.

About Inventerprise

The Inventerprise Contest began in 1992 as an outgrowth of a business-education partnership between Bend Research (now a part of Lonza) and the Bend-La Pine School District to promote science education and enrich students’ educational experience. Fourteen years ago, Central Oregon Community College joined the effort by helping to plan and run the contest. New this year, the Riverhouse on the Deschutes has joined our partnership by offering up space for the contest. For more information regarding the Inventerprise contest or to request contest rules, please visit the website or call Amanda Pluntze, Nate Glutting or contest director Dory Koehler-King at Lonza at (541) 382-4100.

