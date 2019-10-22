2 teens arrested in Cottage Grove HS hazing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two boys were arrested and cited after a member of the Cottage Grove High School junior varsity football team was assaulted in the boy's locker room as part of a hazing incident last month.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd said a school resource officer was alerted the morning of Sept. 30 by staff at Cottage Grove High School to the report from one student of hazing and bullying incidents associated with the football team.

The male student was interviewed at the school and details of the incidents were obtained.

Two students, both 15 years old, were arrested and each issued citations. The two boys have been cited with physical harassment, according to Shepherd.

Because all of the involved are juveniles, the suspects' names were not released.

Interim Assistant Superintendent Brian McCasline told the Register-Guard late Monday that safety "is of our utmost concern." McCasline declined to say how many students were involved or if any of them have been disciplined or kicked off the football team, citing student privacy.