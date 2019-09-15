News

2 motorcyclists killed in Mt. Washington Dr. crash

Lost control on curve, struck by oncoming SUV

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 08:38 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Police confirm second fatality, provide more details)

A Bend man and woman died Saturday evening after their motorcycle crashed on a curve on Mt. Washington Drive and they were thrown from it, then struck by an oncoming SUV, police said.

Bend police and fire medics, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State police responded to the crash, reported at 6:34 p.m. on Northwest Mt. Washington Drive just west of Archie Briggs Road, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

Both riders of a crashed 1976 Honda motorcycle were unconscious when crews arrived, with bystanders performing CPR that first responders continued.

The motorcycle operator, a 43-year-old man, died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts, Beekman said. The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to St. Charles Bend, where she later died of her injuries.

The victims' names have not been released, pending family notifications.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclists were riding westbound on Mt. Washington Drive when the operator lost control in a curve and crashed in the westbound travel lane, the lieutenant said.

The motorcycle and both of its riders slid into the oncoming lane, he said, and the riders struck an oncoming Jeep Wrangler driven by a 50-year-old Bend woman.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. Beekman said an investigation indicated she had been traveling at or under the speed limit. Based on the available evidence, she is not suspected of wrongdoing, the lieutenant said.

The crash investigation and reconstruction closed a stretch of Mt. Washington Drive until early Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, Beekman said, and any witnesses to the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Bend police at 541-693-6911.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers