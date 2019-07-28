2 killed, 2 hurt in Vancouver SUV-motorcycles crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died in a traffic crash between two motorcycles and a small sport utility vehicle in Vancouver, Washington.
KOIN reports the crash occurred shortly before midnight Saturday.
Police said the SUV driver was attempting a left turn and the two sport motorcycles crashed into the driver's door.
The crash killed one motorcyclist, who was 23, and the driver of the SUV.
An 8-year-old child and the second motorcyclist, also 23, suffered minor injuries.
The names of the dead and injured were not immediately released.
Investigators say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
