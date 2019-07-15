2 injured in rear-end crash east of Bend

BEND, Ore. - Two people were taken to St. Charles Bend after a three-vehicle rear-end crash east of town Saturday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to the crash Deschutes Market Road and View Lane, Sgt. Troy Gotchy said.

Deputies arrived to find the southbound lane blocked by a Subaru Forester and Toyota Sequoia, Gotchy said. Bend Fire medics also were dispatched and took the 17-year-old Bend juvenile and the Sequoia driver, Gloria Ceniga, 68, of Bend, to the hospital.

An investigation found that the 28-year-old driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe had stopped in the southbound lane to turn left onto View Lane, Gotchy said.

Ceniga had stopped her Toyota behind the Hyundai, waiting for it to turn, when the male juvenile rear-ended the Toyota, pushing it into the rear of the Hyundai.

The juvenile and Ceniga were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gotchy said. Ceniga was treated and released, a St. Charles Bend house supervisor said Sunday.

Gotchy said speed, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, nor does distracted driving. He said no citations were issued, pending further investigation.