2 injured in explosion at titanium plant near Albany

Two workers were injured, one critically, in explosion Thursday at titanium casting plant near Albany (Photo: KMTR )

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two employees at a manufacturing plant near Albany were injured in an explosion.

The Statesman Journal reports the Albany Fire Department and Tangent Rural Fire District responded to a fire at Selmet Inc. just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The two injured Selmet employees were taken to Albany General Hospital. Authorities say one was released and the other was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

Albany Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts says crews extinguished the fire and determined the area was free of chemical hazards.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Selmet is a titanium casting manufacturer for aerospace parts.