2 die in motor home, pickup collision in Eastern Oregon
HARPER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two drivers were killed Wednesday when a motor home towing another vehicle and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer collided on U.S. Highway 20 in Eastern Oregon.
KATU-TV reports 78-year-old Richard Kozol of Medford was driving a Gulfstream motor home when for an unknown reason it crossed into the westbound lanes on Highway 20 near Harper in Malheur County around noon on Wednesday.
Oregon State Police say Kozol collided with a Ford F-250 pickup towing a travel trailer operated by 72-year-old John Haynes of Palo Cedro, California. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospitals in Ontario and Boise, Idaho.
