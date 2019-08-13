2 bodies found in Mount Hood National Forest
ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in the Mount Hood National Forest near Estacada.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says that a dog that was apparently with them was alive and unharmed.
The bodies were discovered late Monday.
Authorities are processing the crime scene and have not released the names of the dead.
Autopsies are scheduled.
