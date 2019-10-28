News

18th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser held in Bend

Proceeds go to NeighborImpact to feed the needy

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 07:35 PM PDT

18th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser...

BEND, Ore. - Hundreds of Central Oregonians came together at Central Oregon Community College in Bend on Sunday for the 18th annual Empty Bowls event. The event’s purpose is to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity. 

Organizations and groups from the community provided food and entertainment for guests. Cascade Culinary Institute students, the Village Baker, Bleu Bite Catering and students from Mountain View High School all contributed food for the gathering.

In addition to sharing meals and enjoying live music, guests received handcrafted bowls made by local potters to signify how many people around the world and in Central Oregon live without food each day. 

“Anyone in the nonprofit business knows events take a lot of work, but we do them for a reason,” said Suzette Chapman, NeighborImpact’s director of development. “We can do what we do, but we can’t do it without help. That’s where these wonderful, good-hearted people of Central Oregon come in.”

Funds raised from the event go to NeighborImpact and its Emergency Food Assistance program, which provides food for more than 22,000 people each month. Chapman said the organization distributes at least 3 million pounds of food each year.

The event was a joint effort between First Interstate Bank, Lonza Pharma & Biotech and NeighborImpact, a 21 Cares for Kids partner. 

More information: https://www.neighborimpact.org/give-help/fundraising-events/empty-bowls/


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20