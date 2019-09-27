16 faith groups join to assist Bend-Redmond Habitat

Pastors and others from 16 faith organizations recently grabbed hammers and offered other assistance to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity's 30th Anniversary Home (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Last week, pastors and leaders representing 16 local churches joined hands and hammers to help Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity build on the 30th Anniversary Home for a single mom and her two children.

These churches are generously contributing to this project with funds, volunteer hours, and increased awareness of Habitat in our community.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity depends on support from our local community to help build and serve families and individuals in need of affordable housing.

Mellissa Kamanya, development manager at Bend-Redmond Habitat, said, “These collaborating faith groups have come together at a time when we need their support the most! The demand for affordable housing is so great and impacts all of us at some level. These faith groups represent all areas of our town and are helping to provide tremendous community support. We are so thankful and excited for what’s to come!”

The partnering faith groups are Antioch, Bend Church (First United Methodist), Bend Mennonite, Bend Nazarene, Compass, Epikos, Faith Christian Center, First Presbyterian Church, Foundry, Grace Bible, Grace First Lutheran, Journey, Knights of Columbus, Nativity Lutheran, New Hope, and Westside.

Shanda Harris, a pastor at Epikos Church, said, “It is no secret that we have an affordable housing crisis in our area. Habitat has systems in place that work. As a pastor and realtor in this region, the need that Habitat fills is great.

"Habitat not only provides a method for people to obtain affordable housing, they also lay the groundwork with foundational knowledge and coaching that is necessary for a new homeowner.

"For anyone wanting to be an effective change agent in this critical area, partner with Habitat and you will not be disappointed. For any faith-based group looking for a tangible way to impact our community through service and giving, your dollars and time will be well invested and multiplied when they are sown into Habitat.”

The Bend-Redmond Habitat is one of the few affordable housing builders in Central Oregon providing opportunities for homeownership for low to moderate income people that are housing unstable and earn 40% to 80% of the area median income.

With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to volunteer hundreds of hours as the down payment for the home, attend monthly financial education classes and participate in a matched savings program for the closing costs. When those requirements are fulfilled and the house is constructed, the families & individuals purchase it with a below market rate loan for 30 years.

For more information on Bend-Redmond Habitat and this faith collaboration, contact mkamanya@brhabitat.org.