14 Portland ICE protesters arrested, released

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 01:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:06 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people arrested during a peaceful protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland have been released from custody.

Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling says most of the 14 protesters were released Friday in front of the Portland Gus J. Solomon courthouse with a citation for failure to comply with direction after they blocked the entrance to office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports law enforcement officers had warned protesters several times that they could be arrested for blocking access to federal property.

At least two people arrested were a part of Jewish Voice for Peace Portland based at Portland State University.

About 60 protesters demanded that elected officials close border detention centers, defund ICE and Customs and Border Protection and provide permanent protection for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

