13,085-acre Milepost 97 Fire now 45% contained

Water-dropping helicopter is part of the firefighting force working on the Milepost 97 Fire near Canyonville (Photo: Oregon Dept. of Forestry/Facebook)

CANYONVILLE, Ore. - Firefighters working on the Milepost 97 Fire in southwest Oregon had another successful day Friday, completing fire lines around the entire perimeter of the fire. No additional fire growth was reported on Friday and the fire remains at 13,085 acres and is 45% contained, officials said Saturday.

Here's the rest of Saturday morning's update from the Oregon Department of Forestry:

Pre-identified initial attack resources on the Milepost 97 Fire, including both ground and aviation resources, were sent to the East Evans Fire, a new fire start Friday evening on the Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest Oregon District.

With containment lines in place, resources working on the Milepost 97 Fire will now focus their energy on mopping up hot spots around the perimeter of the fire to ensure that it doesn't escape containment. Crews will start at the edge of the fire, extinguishing all smokes and smoldering material within the first 20 – 50 feet of containment lines before pushing farther into the black.

Firefighters will utilize handheld infrared cameras to help pinpoint hotspots in these areas that need to be extinguished. With a burned footprint around 20 square miles, which is twice the size of the city of Roseburg, smoke from the interior of the fire may be visible for the coming days.

Cooperators assisting ODF, DFPA and BLM on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Cow Creek Tribe, Roseburg Resources, Silver Butte Resources, Lone Rock Timber, Williams Pipeline, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and ODOT.

Size: 13,085 Acres

Containment: 45%

Start Date: July 24, 2019, 10:00 pm

Expected Containment Date: Unknown

Location: One mile south of Canyonville, Oregon

Cause: Human Caused

Est. Cost: $13,000,000

Personnel: 1,514



Resources:

60 hand crews

47 Engines

26 Dozers

32 Water Tenders



Aircraft:

8 Type 1 Helo

6 Type 2 Helo

4 Type 3 Helo

2 SEATs



Evacuations: Level 1

Structures Threatened: 586

Structures Damaged: 0

Structures Destroyed: 0

Closures: None