1 dead, 2 injured in S. Oregon attack; relative arrested

David Edward Hodges (Photo: Jackson County Jail)

David Edward Hodges (Photo: Jackson County Jail)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Jackson County sheriff's deputies, responding to a 911 call in which they heard gunfire, arrived at a home near Grants Pass to find a dead man and a wounded mother and daughter.

The sheriff's office said Saturday that deputies responding to the call Friday night from Kristie Hodges found her with several gunshot wounds. She was in stable condition Saturday in a hospital.

They also found the body of her father Richard Rudolph with apparent gunshot and stab wounds. Kristie Hodges' 16-year-old daughter had blunt and sharp force injuries and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Deputies found Hodge's husband, David Edward Hodges, 57 around 2 a.m. Saturday, hiding under a tree across the highway from the house, and arrested him on multiple charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder.