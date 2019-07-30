'Lone Ranger Bandit' pleads guilty to armed robberies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man known as the "Lone Ranger Bandit" has pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies.
KOIN reports that Jay Noble admitted to sticking up three businesses over the course of his one-month spree, spanning from December 2017 to January 2018.
Authorities say in most of the robberies, Noble used a revolver and wore a face mask to demand money from the victims.
The 33-year-old was arrested last September, after being found with the revolver and driving the 1988 Camry that was described in one of the robberies.
He pleaded guilty Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for early September.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
National & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
News Copyright 2019 CNN
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
National & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
News Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons