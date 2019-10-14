News

'Intersessions' give Skyline students new experiences

Deep dives, from aviation to fly fishing and music

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 09:59 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:59 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Three times a year, students at Skyline High School break from their traditional academic courses and dive deep into something entirely new that often involves experiences outside of the classroom and outside of students’ comfort zones, according to Principal Mike Franklin.

Starting Monday, Skyline students will engage in one of six Intersessions: Bikes and Bend; Aviation; Fly Fishing; Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Music Studio; or Wildlife Conservation and Consumption.

We want to push students, in a safe way, to try new things and challenge themselves. Students are gaining real world experiences and becoming immersed in a subject in a way that develops their intellectual curiosity, said Franklin.

Students will write music with a local musician, practice flight through a simulator, learn First Aid and maintain local mountain bike trails and much more.

  • Bikes and Bend: Students will learn riding and bike maintenance skills as well as first aid and about the impact of bikes on the local community. Students will volunteer to work on local trails and will run a bike rodeo for local elementary students.
  • Aviation: Students will dive into the principles and practice of flight, including the physics of how planes fly. Students will explore careers in aviation and get to practice skills in a plane or helicopter simulator.
  • Fly Fishing: Students will learn to tie flies, practice casting, learn about water in Central Oregon from a variety of local government speakers, visit a local fish hatchery and more.
  • Oregon Shakespeare Festival: In addition to seeing plays at this international festival, students will also develop their own theatrical and improvisational skills.
  • Music Studio: Students will get to write songs alongside local musician Mark Ransom. Students will also explore careers in the music industry and more.
  • Wildlife Conservation and Consumption: Students will learn archery, prepare for the hunting license exam, engage in habitat conservation, and learn more about Oregon wildlife.

About Skyline: Skyline High School is a small, innovative Choice Option high school located in northeast Bend, co-located with Realms High School. The school, now in its second year, is open to students in grades 9-11 who apply through the Choice Option lottery system.

