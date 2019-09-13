News

'Food hall' may arise in historic downtown Bend spot

Think of food truck cuisine in new-era food court

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 09:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:03 PM PDT

Historic downtown Bend spot may become food hall

Cross the tasty variety of today’s food truck lots with the indoor conveniences of the mall food courts of bygone days — without the trucks, or the fast-food chains — and you have a "food hall," which a Bend businessman hopes to bring to an historic, now-vacant downtown spot.

Oregon Street Marketplace is the idea of Bendistillery founder Jim Bendis. A sign posted recently outside the O’Kane Building on Oregon Avenue said he’s seeking “the best and most diversified cuisine and libations in Central Oregon.”

Bendis said he was trying to find a brick-and-mortar location for his Ablis CBD beverages business, but could not find any available spot in the area. That led to this plan, to feature a variety of local food vendors in an indoor spot.

"It isn't bringing the chains in, it's the local, local, local, he said Thursday. Keep it artisanal, keep it mixed — you know, if we have a sushi place, and a Mediterranean place, dessert and bakeries and barbecue and a pizza, keeping it diverse, keeping it local and keeping it artisanal, and just keeping it great."

That sign on the door said Bendis is seeking experienced culinary entrepreneurs looking to share their food artistry without cost and complications of owning an entire restaurant. You own your business and lease your space.

It’s far from a done deal, however. He’s still working to gather public input, partner with prospective vendors and get city permits. So there’s no timetable yet, but Bendis is enthused about the idea.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3