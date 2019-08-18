News

'Clear the Shelters' event finds C.O. homes for many pets

Week-long effort fills homes and hearts with love

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 07:29 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:12 PM PDT

Homeless animals find new families during Clear the Shelters event

BEND, Ore. - All week, NewsChannel 21 has been introducing you to cute, adoptable animals, leading up to Saturday's big Clear the Shelters adoption event! And on Saturday, sad "tails" became happy endings. as hundreds of pet lovers and dozens homeless animals found each other. 

The Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend, the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville and BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond all joined in the effort to help animals in need find their forever homes. 

Dani Wyborg actually went to PetSmart in northeast Bend to buy cat litter for the pet she already had at home. Instead, she left with a new furry friend.

"I'm pretty excited," Wyborg said. "I'm ready for a new cat!"

PetSmart hosted the Humane Society of the Ochocos adoption event. Robin Cruz with the Humane Society of the Ochocos said 14 kittens, two adult cat, and four dogs went home with their new families Saturday.

The adoption event for Cascade Rescue East and West took place at Mud Bay off Robal Road, jon the north end of Bend.

"We host adoption events periodically with different nonprofits," said Nichole Ferulo, a Mud Bay spokesperson. "(Today) we have kittens here as well, which is really unusual. (Cascade Rescue East and West) work really hard doing what they're doing to save these animals."

The Humane Society of Central Oregon offered free and reduced adoption fees, and the Ochocos and BrightSide had reduced rates on all adoptions.

By the end of the day, the Humane Society of Central Oregon cleared out all of its dog kennels! Lynne Ouchida with the Humane Society of Central Oregon said 15 cats, five dogs and one guinea pig were adopted Saturday. Since the beginning of the week, as KTVZ ran its pet profiles, a total of 81 HSCO animals were matched with their new homes.

A total of 20 animals were adopted Saturday from Humane Society of the Ochocos -- 14 kittens, two adult cats and four dogs, while Cascade Canine Rescue East and West (CCREW) had 19 dogs and five cats adopted.
 

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.5 million animals are admitted into animal shelters nationwide every year. Each year, an estimated 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized.

The Clear the Shelters campaign began in Texas in 2014 as a partnership among the NBC and Telemundo stations in Dallas-Fort Worth and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. 

To learn more about KTVZ's part in the national Clear the Shelters effort, visit our page: http://www.ktvz.com/clear-the-shelters. You can learn more about the national effort here: http://www.cleartheshelters.com/.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert