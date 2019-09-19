News

'Cinderella's Closet' to 'pop up' at area high schools

Formal dresses and more available at no cost

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 09:16 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:16 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Hundreds of new and gently used long and short formal dresses, as well as shoes, jewelry, make-up, purses and other accessories are available at no cost to Deschutes County high school students.

 

Girls can shop for homecoming dresses at “pop-up” events at local high schools, or at Assistance League of Bend’s chapter house, which hosts Cinderella’s Closet.

 

Cinderella’s Closet pop-ups will offer a selection of over 150 dresses on campus during lunch and after school the Wednesday before each high school’s homecoming dance.

 

Summit High School: Wednesday, September 25

Bend High School: Wednesday, October 2

Mt. View High School: Wednesday, October 3

La Pine High School: Wednesday, October 16

 

A larger selection of dresses, as well as accessories, will be available at Assistance League of Bend’s Chapter House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. September 21, October 5 and October 6, as well as by appointment.

 

Cinderella’s Closet is a program of Assistance League of Bend, loading prom dresses and accessories to Deschutes County high school girls since 2018. Last year, over 100 girls borrowed prom wear from Cinderella’s Closet. 

 

Cinderella’s Closet is located at the Assistance League of Bend Chapter House at 210 SE Urania Lane. When visiting this location, a completed permission slip signed by the student’s parent or guardian is required. Cinderella’s Closet Permission Slip.

 

Contact Cinderella’s Closet for more information, or if interested in donating dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories, cinderellascloset@assistanceleaguebend.org, or 541-389-2075

           

Assistance League of Bend, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults dealing with poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel