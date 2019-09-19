'Cinderella's Closet' to 'pop up' at area high schools

BEND, Ore. - Hundreds of new and gently used long and short formal dresses, as well as shoes, jewelry, make-up, purses and other accessories are available at no cost to Deschutes County high school students.

Girls can shop for homecoming dresses at “pop-up” events at local high schools, or at Assistance League of Bend’s chapter house, which hosts Cinderella’s Closet.

Cinderella’s Closet pop-ups will offer a selection of over 150 dresses on campus during lunch and after school the Wednesday before each high school’s homecoming dance.

Summit High School: Wednesday, September 25

Bend High School: Wednesday, October 2

Mt. View High School: Wednesday, October 3

La Pine High School: Wednesday, October 16

A larger selection of dresses, as well as accessories, will be available at Assistance League of Bend’s Chapter House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. September 21, October 5 and October 6, as well as by appointment.

Cinderella’s Closet is a program of Assistance League of Bend, loading prom dresses and accessories to Deschutes County high school girls since 2018. Last year, over 100 girls borrowed prom wear from Cinderella’s Closet.

Cinderella’s Closet is located at the Assistance League of Bend Chapter House at 210 SE Urania Lane. When visiting this location, a completed permission slip signed by the student’s parent or guardian is required. Cinderella’s Closet Permission Slip.

Contact Cinderella’s Closet for more information, or if interested in donating dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories, cinderellascloset@assistanceleaguebend.org, or 541-389-2075

Assistance League of Bend, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults dealing with poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County.