Chip Kelly joins ESPN as studio analyst

Former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly is joining ESPN as a studio analyst next season, the network announced Friday.

Kelly, 53, primarily will be part of Saturday's college pregame, halftime and wrap-up shows on ESPN2. In addition, ESPN said he will provide NFL analysis on Sundays during "SportsCenter."

"Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective -- as a coach," Kelly said in a statement. "Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I'll provide viewers an insight to the mindset of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.

"Once I decided to make the move to TV, my familiarity with ESPN, combined with their high-quality production and vital role in college football, it was easily the best network suited for me."

Kelly spent four seasons as Oregon head coach and went 46-7. The Ducks advanced to the national championship game during the 2010 season before losing to Auburn 22-19.

Kelly spent the past four seasons in the NFL, coaching the Philadelphia Eagles for three years and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Kelly was fired by the 49ers after going 2-14 last season. He was 26-21 with a playoff appearance with the Eagles.

"Chip is one of the most innovative football minds of our generation," Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior coordinating producer, said in a statement. "As a coach, he saw the game from a unique perspective, never afraid to take an unconventional approach. We want him to bring that mentality to our college football coverage each week, offering fans a varying viewpoint outside of the conventional thought process."

Kelly reportedly auditioned for a job at FOX and he also was considered for offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL.